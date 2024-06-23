Deepika Padukone faces accusations of faking pregnancy while promoting 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Deepika Padukone is currently preparing for her upcoming release with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Recently, the cast came together for a promotional event where the expectant mother, Deepika, proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Deepika has been facing a barrage of internet trolling, with some people accusing her of faking her pregnancy and even wearing a fake baby bump. Videos from the promotional event went viral, sparking numerous comments about her baby bump. One user commented, "It's a fake baby bump.. surrogacy." Another user remarked, "Isn’t it dangerous to wear high heels having a baby bump." Yet another simply stated, "fake baby bump."

Despite the online negativity, Deepika has not responded to the trolls. It appears that the mom-to-be is choosing to ignore the unnecessary comments directed at her.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, known for critically acclaimed 'Mahanati', 'Kalki 2898 AD' marks his ambitious third venture. The film stars Prabhas as Bhairava, with Keerthy Suresh lending her voice to Bujji (BU-JZ-1), his AI droid companion. Deepika Padukone portrays Sumati (SUM-80), the pivotal character on the run while carrying the Kalki avatar.