Sonakshi Sinha shuts down haters with powerful message post inter-faith marriage

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 26, 2024 10:18 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha, Cartoon image of Sonakshi and Zaheer. Photo: Instagram/Sonakshi Sinha/Prasad Bhat

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently faced significant trolling over her inter-faith marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. The couple chose a civil ceremony, held at Sonakshi's Bandra home on June 23. Due to the backlash and negativity, they had to disable the comments section when sharing their wedding and reception photos online.

In response to the criticism, Sonakshi subtly addressed the trolls on social media. She shared a post on her Instagram story emphasizing that love is "the universal religion" and added a comment on Prasad Bhat's post, saying, "Truest words!! This is adorable! Thank you."

Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, also came to her defence, asserting that she had done nothing illegal or unconstitutional. He stated, "No one has the right to interfere. To all the protestors I say, 'Go get a life. Do something useful with your life.'"
Sonakshi and Zaheer had been dating for seven years before deciding to marry. Although they had a private wedding ceremony, they later hosted a grand reception for their friends from the film industry.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT