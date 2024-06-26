Teaser for Suresh Gopi's 250th film 'Varaaham' released on his birthday

The teaser of ‘Varaaham,’ starring Suresh Gopi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles, is out. The crew released the teaser on Suresh Gopi’s birthday. Interestingly, the actor will be sporting two looks in the movie.

Navya Nair, Prachi Tehlan, Sreejith Ravi, Santhosh Keezhatoor, Sadiq, and Sarayu play pivotal roles in the movie. ‘Varaham,’ which is Suresh Gopi’s 250th movie, is produced by Vineeth Jain and Sanjay Padiyoor under the banners of Maverick Movies Private Limited and Sanjay Padiyoor Entertainments, respectively.

The movie is directed by Sanal V. Devan after ‘Kunjamminis Hospital.’ Ajay David Kachappilly is the cinematographer, while Manu C. Kumar has penned the screenplay and dialogues. The story is by Jithu K. Jayan and Manu C. Kumar. Rahul Raj has composed the music for ‘Varaham,’ and the editing is by Mansoor Muthutty.

Manoj Sreekanta (Ashtasree Ventures) is the co-producer, while Raja Singh and Krishna Kumar are the executive producers. Aryan Santhosh is the line producer.