Veteran Bollywood actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha hospitalised

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a minor surgery. Though details about Shatrughan's health condition is yet to be revealed, reports suggest that the senior actor had a hectic schedule recently due to the polling campaign and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding.

Earlier, when Sonakshi visited the hospital with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, it raised speculations about her pregnancy. However, a source told IANS that the actor went to the hospital to see her father. While there’s no clarity on how soon Shatrughan will be discharged from the hospital, it is said that he is currently stable and under observation.

Sonakshi with her husband Zaheer and father Shatrughan Sinha. Photos | Instagram

This comes as a bit of a downer for the Sinha family after the double celebrations of Shatrughan’s Lok Sabha win and Sonakshi’s wedding. Shatrughan recently won from West Bengal's Asansol constituency in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and expressed his gratitude to the people of Asansol. Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating.

The couple first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg', while Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook'.

(With IANS inputs)