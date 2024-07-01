Actress Meera Vasudevan defies trolls, shares heartwarming pictures with husband

Shutting down trolls and negative comments, actress Meera Vasudevan posted pictures with her husband on her social media handle. In the pictures, Vipin can be seen lovingly holding Meera in a tight embrace.

Meera and her husband Vipin Puthiyankam hadn’t posted any pictures or revealed anything about their life on social media for almost a month after their private wedding ceremony. The couple had been victims of severe vitriolic attacks on social media, with online trolls criticizing their age gap and mocking Meera’s former marriages.

Meera and Vipin tied the knot at a temple in Coimbatore in April this year. The couple revealed the news on social media sometime after their marriage. Vipin Puthiyankam is a cinematographer who works in the Malayalam cinema and television industry. He was the cameraman for the popular television serial Kudumbavilakku, in which Meera played the lead role. Vipin has also worked on many popular documentaries.

This is the third marriage for 42-year-old Meera. Her second husband was actor John Kokken, with whom she has a son, Ariha. Even though Meera is not Malayali, she managed to impress the audience here with her splendid acting style. She debuted in Malayalam cinema opposite superstar Mohanlal in the critically acclaimed movie Thanmathra, directed by Blessy. She has also acted in many movies, portraying memorable roles. After a brief hiatus, Meera made a comeback to the Malayalam entertainment industry through the mini-screen.