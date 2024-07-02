The first look poster of Anoop Menon's most expensive film 'Checkmate' is out. The film directed by debutant Ratish Sekhar, who has helmed a couple of short films and music albums, will feature the actor in an interesting role. Anoop, who shared the first look on his social media page, revealed that the movie was entirely shot in New York and other parts of America.

“First look of the most expensive film of my career...entirely shot in New York and different parts of America. This is the love child of a group of super talented American Malayalis, let us cheer that young, vibrant youth,” he wrote.

Rekha Harindran, who is making her debut as the lead heroine in the movie, has played a cameo appearance as a child actor in 'Pappan Priyapetta Pappan', the 1986 film directed by Sathyan Anthikad. She is also a recipient of the Kerala Critics Film Award for Best Actor in a debut role. Lal, Rajalakshmy, Anjali Mohanan, Viswam Nair will also play prominent roles in the movie, which is expected to hit theatres soon. Ratish is also the scriptwriter, music composer and cinematographer of the film. The background score is by Ruslan Perezhilo while Prejish Prakash is the film's editor.