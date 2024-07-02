'Kalki 2898 AD' creates history as collection crosses over Rs 600 cr globally

The recently released dystopian sci-fi epic film 'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Prabhas, has set the cash registers ringing, crossing the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Monday. According to film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film collected around Rs 625 crore globally. The film’s India net collections stand at Rs 343.6 crore, with Telugu-speaking regions contributing a major chunk of the collections. The film has collected Rs 182 crore in the Telugu states.

The Hindi circuit is the second-largest market, with collections amounting to Rs 128 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film features an illustrious star cast, including veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, legendary actor-director Kamal Haasan, Telugu superstar Prabhas, and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

Night show occupancy of the film has seen a slight decline across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada regions. While the occupancy for 3D night shows in the Telugu territory stood at 55.43 per cent on Day 5, the Tamil circuit recorded 28.14 per cent occupancy for night shows, and Hindi saw 47.28 per cent occupancy in theatres. 'Kalki 2898 AD' has brought much-needed respite to the ticket windows in terms of big collections after a lull period of six months. The film is set to become the year's first blockbuster once it reaches Rs 800 crore.

(With IANS inputs)