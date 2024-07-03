Kiara Advani accused of performing black magic on Sidharth Malhotra by actor's fan

A fan of Sidharth Malhotra was reportedly blackmailed and duped of Rs 50 lakh by one of the actor's fan pages. The fan, named Minoo Vasudevan from the USA, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their ordeal. In their tweets, Minoo accused his wife, actress Kiara Advani, of harming him.

Minoo detailed the incident, including chats with the person who duped them. The tweet read, "Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from the USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sidmalhotra.updates. Between October 2023 to December 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between October 18th-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in the UK, Maariya. Disclaimer: Some chats & evidence during this time have been deleted. However, I have crucial ones as evidence."

Minoo went on to describe how the fan page claimed that Kiara Advani forced Sidharth to marry her by threatening to kill his family. They alleged that Kiara exploited Sidharth physically, sexually, and financially with the help of her associates, including Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Manish Malhotra. Minoo also accused Kiara of cheating on Sidharth with these individuals and other co-stars and of performing black magic on him.

As of now, Sidharth and Kiara have yet to respond to these claims.