‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grosses Rs 392 cr in India, beats first-week global earnings of SRK's 'Jawan’

The sci-fi epic film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been dominating the box office since its recent release. In India alone, it has earned a net of Rs 392.45 crore, while its worldwide gross collections have soared to Rs 700 crore within a week. This milestone surpasses the box-office performance of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', which grossed Rs 600 crore in its first week. Despite its success, 'Kalki 2898 AD' trails behind 'RRR' and 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' in total earnings. The film's substantial overseas success is largely attributed to the Telugu-speaking audience. The film opened at the box office with Rs 95.3 crore on June 27. After seven days of its release, the film witnessed a 76 per cent drop in its collections.

The film earned Rs 22.5 crore on Day 7. Out of this, the Telugu-speaking states formed a major chunk of the film’s collection in line with the initial trends. It earned Rs 8.75 crore in Telugu on Day 7 followed by Rs 11.3 crore in Hindi as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Currently, the morning occupancy for 3D shows in Telugu for the film is at 18.32 per cent with night occupancy of 43.14 per cent. In Hindi, which is the second biggest market for the film, the morning occupancy for 3D shows is at 13.80 per cent with 34.69 per cent occupancy for night shows. The film stars veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, veteran Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. It also features a slew of cameos by film stars across the film industries of India.

