Madhav Suresh wishes this 'special someone' on her birthday, fuels dating rumours

Suresh Gopi's younger son Madhav has posted a heartfelt note about 'Ranam' actor Celine Joseph who celebrated her birthday recently. The actor also shared a couple of photos with Celine, fueling speculations that the duo are dating.

In the post, Madhav addressed Celine as someone who 'means the world' to him. “I’d like to celebrate a special person today (yes, I’m late by a day), but here’s someone who means the world to me. Someone who walked into my life when I was dealing with my biggest demons, and stood by me like a rock. Someone who understands my flaws as a human being and doesn’t let me rest on them, and actively makes sure I’m progressing as a human being.

Madhav Suresh and Celine Joseph. Photos | Instagram

Someone who’s smile lights up my day, who’s voice sounds like music to my ears, who’s presence gives me immeasurable energy, and has turned out to be the shining light of my life since the day we met. Happy birthday, Superstar, Chicatron, Kunjuvaava, Semi Latina, Cece Kutti 🤍 I know you’re gonna achieve all your goals and dreams, and someday, I will tell you, “I already knew you’d make it”. Stay the same, you wonderful human being. Thank you for making me have faith in people again!,” he wrote.

Madhav had earlier introduced Celine as his 'favourite homie actress'. Though some people commented that the two are just friends, others maintain that the two have been dating each other for some time now. Celine has worked as assistant director to Jeethu Joseph in his 2016 film 'Oozham'. She currently resides in Canada.