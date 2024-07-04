Manoj Bajpayee shares string of photographs from 'Satya' sets as film clocks 26 years

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee shared photos of some moments from the sets of 'Satya', the iconic crime film, which has completed 26 years. Manoj took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs from the film, which also includes the poster and the popular song 'Sapne main milti hai', picturised on Shefali Shah and the actor.

The National Award-winning star captioned the picture with the iconic dialogue: “Mumbai ka king kaun? #26years0fSatya.” The original dialogue was based on Manoj's character: “Mumbai ka king kaun? ... Bhiku Mhatre.”

Manoj Bajpayee with the film director Ram Gopal Varma. Photos | Instagram

Several lines from the film including: “Poochne ke liye zinda rehna zaroori hota hai (One must be alive to ask),” “Mauka sabhi ko milta hai (everyone gets a chance),” “Hum unke darr se fayda hai ... maut se nahin (we profit from their fear and not their death)," and “Apne dhande mein wohi jeetta hai ... joh pehla haath marta hai (The one who wins in his business is the first one to die)” among many others are used even today.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film was written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. The film was initially planned to be an action film but was later reportedly changed to be a movie on felonies after meeting some criminals.

'Satya', which follows an immigrant coming to Mumbai looking for a job, befriends Bhiku Mhatre and is drawn into the Mumbai underworld, also stars J D Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.