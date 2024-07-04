Veteran actress Smriti Biswas dies at 100 following age-related issues

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2024 02:44 PM IST
Smriti Biswas. Photo: Instagram

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, known for her work in numerous Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali films, passed away at her residence in Nashik, Maharashtra, sources reported on Thursday.
Biswas, aged 100, died late Wednesday night due to age-related issues.
A notable actor from the past, she had been living in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in the Nashik Road area.

She started her career as a child artist and featured in movies of notable filmmakers like Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra and Raj Kapoor.
Biswas co-starred with actors like Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar and Balraj Sahni in various films.

She debuted in the world of films with the Bengali movie "Sandhya" (1930). "Model Girl" (1960) was her last Hindi film.
Biswas had quit acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang.
After her husband's death, she shifted to Nashik.
Biswas celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024. She is survived by two sons Rajeev and Satyajeet, the sources said.
(With PTI inputs)

