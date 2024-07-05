Manju Warrier's motorcycle adventures continue thanks to actor Ajith Kumar

Manju Warrier who is taking her passion for riding to new heights credited Tamil actor Ajith Kumar for being her inspiration. The actor recently posted pictures from her bike riding adventures on social media, where she also mentioned the Tamil superstar. She was also accompanied by her long time friend Bineesh Chandran. “Falling. Mudding. And still learning... Thanks for the fun company! @bineeshchandra @ambro_46,” she wrote. She completed the post by writing Ajith Kumar's name in the hash tags.

Manju Warrier who purchased a BMW bike last year had revealed that it was Ajith who had inspired her to go bike riding and even take a two-wheeler licence. The duo who had come together in 'Thunivu' for the first time had gone on a road trip to Ladakh together. Ajith is a well-known riding enthusiast and has even started his own motorcycle touring company.

Manju Warrier with her friends. Photos | Instagram

Manju often posts videos from her bike riding adventures on social media. The actor who had three Malayalam releases last year, including 'Ayisha', 'Vellari Pattanam' and 'Alone' is yet to reveal updates about her upcoming films.