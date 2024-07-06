Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours following hospital visit with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2024 12:50 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha. Photo: Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23 after dating for seven years. Recently, the couple was spotted visiting a hospital just a few days after their marriage, which led to speculation that Sonakshi might be pregnant.
During an interaction with Times Now, Sonakshi addressed these rumours and spoke about her life after marriage. She said, “It’s (life) never been better. The beauty of it is I am feeling pretty much the same. I am happy that my life was so set before the wedding, and I am back at it. I am very happy to be back to work.”

She also tackled the pregnancy rumors, saying, “The only change is ab hum hospital nahi ja sakte, kyunki jaisi hi aap niklo, logo ko lagta hai ki aap pregnant ho. (The only change is that I can’t go to the hospital now because as soon as I step out, people think I’m pregnant).”

The real reason for Sonakshi and Zaheer’s hospital visit was related to her father, Shatrughan Sinha, who had been hospitalized for a fever. Her brother, Luv Sinha, confirmed to PTI, “My father had a strong fever and we decided to take him to the hospital so that he could recover and we could have his yearly tests done as well.”

