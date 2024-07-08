Anna Ben shares pics of injury marks on 'Kalki 2898 AD' film set

Anna Ben, who was recently seen in the super hit film 'Kalki 2898AD', shared photos of the injury marks she sustained during the shoot of the Nag Ashwin directorial. The actor, in a detailed note, also spoke about her experience working in the movie, which features Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

“When Kyra came to me two years ago I was genuinely excited to try out something entirely new so I jumped at the opportunity but little did I know that this was going to be a milestone in my career. All thanks to this wonderful man Nag Ashwin who casually just made the most massive movie in Indian cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies for making me part of this big family. I remember asking Nagi sir, how he is always so relaxed because in the two years I have worked I have never seen him off track or losing it. The man is so zen it’s hard not to get inspired. His vision and curiosity has paved the way for a new age cinema. It was truly an honour working with you sir. I’m so grateful for what you have give me and trusting me to be Kyra amidst few of the biggest names in India,” she wrote.

Injury marks sustained on Anna's leg. Photo | Instagram

She added that she felt blessed to be part of a film that featured all her favourite actors. “Being a fan girl of all the stars in this film I feel extremely blessed to be a part of this journey and so so grateful! Meeting so many wonderful people and working with them, collaborating and learning has been a dream. Thank you all for the love you are giving Kyra, I will work hard to be deserving of it. So much more to say but I am so overwhelmed,” she wrote.