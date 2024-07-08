Sai Dharam Tej condemns YouTuber's offensive remarks on child, calls for action

Actor Sai Dharam Tej recently took a stand against Telugu YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu and his fellow YouTuber friends for making an inappropriate joke involving a child. The controversy arose when the YouTubers reacted to a video featuring a father and his daughter, making comments that included sexual references. Sai Dharam Tej condemned these remarks as 'disgusting and scary.'

In response to the incident, Sai Dharam Tej posted a detailed note on social media, urging the Telangana government to address the matter seriously. He also emphasized the importance of parents being vigilant about the content involving minors that they share online.

Following widespread backlash, Praneeth Hanumantu issued an apology, expressing regret for the offensive remarks and requesting privacy for his family during the ensuing uproar. Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, acknowledged Sai Dharam Tej's concerns, assuring that the government prioritizes child safety and will investigate the incident.

Praneeth Hanumantu further apologized publicly, acknowledging the mistake and editing out the controversial segment from the video. He emphasized his commitment as a creator to entertain responsibly while regretting having crossed a line with his content this time.