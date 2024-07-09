Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko, who passed away after suffering a heart attack on Monday, met the pop sensation at Trincas, a famous nightclub in Kolkata. Then, she was already married to Ramu, her first husband of five years. Surprisingly, it was there that Jani confessed to Ramu about his love for Usha!

In Vikas Kumar Jha's 2022 book ‘The Queen of Indian Pop: The Authorised Biography of Usha Uthup’, Usha reveals about her meeting with Jani and the conversation that led to her divorce to Ramu. Usha often performed at Trincas, due to her contract with the nightclub. Ramu would always accompany her to these shows. One day, she saw Ramu talking to Jani, who was associated with the tea plantation sector and she was glad her ex-husband had found some friendship in Kolkata.

A file photo of Jani and Usha Uthup. Photo | Manorama

Since Ramu did not accompany her to the next day’s concert, Jani took the initiative to drop Usha at her room. When Ramu opened the door, he looked crestfallen to see Jani with his wife.

After Jani left, Ramu slammed the door. Usha, surprised by her husband’s reaction, asked him what had happened to him. Ramu replied, “Do you know what Jani Uthup told me this afternoon at the Chinese restaurant? He said, ‘I don’t know about Usha and her feelings, but I am in love with your wife.’’ As he said this, Ramu was shaking with anger. ‘Okay, he said that to you. So, what happened?’ Usha said in a soft voice. ‘He didn’t say anything to me.’ ‘But what Jani said...is it true? Do you have the same feelings for him?’ Ramu’s voice was distraught. 'Yes! Usha replied, pushing aside all fear.” (excerpts from an article written in Scroll).

Usha, who was heartbroken by Ramu’s anger, replied in the affirmative. Ramu began to get distant with her and stopped accompanying her to most of her concerts. Usha was also worried about how her parents would react to her decision to separate from Ramu and accept a new life with Jani, but she stayed strong to her decision.

During one of her concerts, she included his name in one of her songs. “I took your name today during the song. Did you like it?” His response was surprising, “Usha, I don’t particularly relish my name being spoken in public.” Since then, the couple has ensured they didn’t bring unnecessary attention to their relationship and family life, but were content in their relationship together.