Aditi Ravi strikes a Rose-like pose from 'Titanic', leaves internet spellbound

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 10, 2024 10:17 AM IST
Aditi Ravi. Photos | Instagram (Anand S Lal)

The internet was left spellbound after Mollywood actor Aditi Ravi shared a picture from her recent photoshoot on social media. The actor, who was promoting designer jewelry, was seen striking a Rose-like pose from the James Cameron-directorial 'Titanic' as she stared at the camera. The locket also looked similar to the one worn by Kate Winslet in the movie. She captioned the picture, 'A women’s heart is a deep ocean of secrets,' which is a quote borrowed from the famous scene in Titanic featuring Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gloria Stuart and many others.

Many people also flooded the post with hilarious comments after Aditi teased her followers with the comment, 'No Jack.' Some posted, “Kerala version of the Titanic.”
Aditi Ravi was recently seen in 'Big Ben' directed by Bino Augustine and featuring Anu Mohan, Vinay Forrt, Vijay Babu, among others. The film discusses the lives of a couple who face issues as one of them moves to London. Aditi has a huge following on Instagram. She made her debut as a lead actor in the Mithun Manuel Thomas film 'Alamara'. She later was seen in 'Lavakusha', 'Aadhi', 'Pathaam Valavu', among others. She is also playing a prominent role in the Shaji Kailas directorial 'Hunt', which will also feature Bhavana.

