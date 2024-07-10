From Gunda Binu to Kyra in 'Kalki 2898 AD': How Anna Ben shut down naysayers

Anna Ben who made an impactul debut in the movie 'Kumbalangi Nights' is winning praise for her performance in the recently released Telugu movie 'Kalki 2898AD'. The actor played Kyra, a rebel from the hidden city of Shambala, set in a post-apocalyptic era. Kyra is quite different from the rest of the characters in the movie. She is peppy, playful, yet serious – an interesting combination that won people's hearts. Even more so was her agility and smoothness with which she executed the action scenes in the movie.

Her performance in 'Kalki' is definitely a befitting reply to those who mercilessly trolled her in Shaji Kailas's previous directorial 'Kaapa', where she played a gangster named Gunda Binu. Many had claimed she was too 'weak' to play either mass or villain characters and even attributed her small frame as the reason, pitting her against villains like Keerikadan Jose and Chengalam Madhavam.

In a recent interview with Manoramaonline, the actor acknowledged that her character in 'Kaapa' was not well accepted. However, she said it does not dissuade her from trying out such different characters. “There are some roles I am very comfortable doing. However, if I stick to that, I won't be able to challenge myself. So, I am open to doing roles, which are different and challenging. Not all of them have to work out, but I can try,” she said. She also added that a small frame does not dissuade one from playing a good villain. “In that case, Hitler was a small man, but he was the biggest villain,” she said.

Though Anna's character received less screen space in 'Kalki', many say there is a possibility for her return in the second instalment. Anna made an impressive debut with the Madhu C Narayanan film 'Kumbalangi Nights' featuring a star cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi, among others. She is also in all probability one of those familiar faces from Malayalam cinema across the country, given that 'Kumbalangi Nights' is among the most discussed new-generation Mollywood projects in India. Her gritty performance in 'Helen', complex character in 'Sara's' and her neatly executed portrayal of Riya Roy in 'Night Drive', prove she is an actor to watch out for. She will soon be seen in 'Kottukkaali' (The Adamant Girl), the Tamil-language drama directed by P S Vinothraj. The movie is making noise in festival circuits and was selected in the Forum section at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February.