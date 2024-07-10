'Indian 2' | Was waiting for the right story to come to me: Shankar

Director Shankar known for his lofty vision and ability to mix grandness with technical creativity is back with 'Indian 2', the second part of the commercially hit 1996 film 'Indian'. The movie is all set to hit theatres on July 12 and will mostly feature a new cast with Kamal Haasan reprising his role as Veerasekaran Senapathy in the film.

Shankar during the promotion of the movie in Kochi said he was waiting for the right story to come to him. “The right story got fixed when I was busy with 2.0. When I approached Kamal sir for the film, he too liked it. That is how the project began. I got goosebumps on seeing Senapathy in front of me 28 years ago. I got the same goosebumps on seeing him again. I promise you will have the same feeling seeing him too,” said Shankar.

The movie produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies is being distributed by Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam movies in Kerala. 'Chittha' actor Siddharth, S J Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and the late actor Nedumudi Venu are part of the cast. Shankar also remembered Nedumudi Venu calling him a great actor.