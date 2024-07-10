Actor Jinu Joseph's father passes away

Actor Jinu Joseph's father M J Joseph passed away in Ernakulam on Tuesday. Jinu shared the news of his father's death on social media. According to the post, the 84-year-old Ernakulam native, breathed his last on Tuesday morning. The funeral proceedings will be held at the St Mary's Basilica Church cemetery on Wednesday evening.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the death of beloved husband and father, M J Joseph on July 9 at 7.15 am. Final prayers will begin by 3.00 pm, followed by funeral proceedings at St Mary's Basilica Cemetery, Cemetery Junction,” the note read.

Jinu, who has acted in nearly 20 films, began his career with the Amal Neerad directorial 'Big B' in 2007. He has played prominent roles in films like 'Bheemante Vazhi', 'Iyobinte Pusthakam' and 'Bheeshma Parvam'. His performance in the 2023 Rajesh K Raman directorial 'Neeraja' featuring Shruthi Ramachandran and Srinda in lead roles, is also notable. The actor was last seen in the Ratheesh Poduval's film 'Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha', with Rajesh Madhavan and Chitra Nair as lead actors.