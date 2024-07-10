Urvashi Rautela injured during shoot of Nandamuri Balakrishna's film

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was injured during the shoot of an action sequence for a Telugu movie headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna. As per reports, the actor suffered some grievous injuries to her leg and is currently under intensive care at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The shoot of the film, tentatively titled 'NBK 109', is currently under progress. The actor had recently joined the sets of the film and spoken about her appreciation for Telugu movies. In a recent interview with a national daily, the actor also praised Balakrishna, calling him a 'great human being'.

“We get along really well and our equation is of good faith and mutual respect. We had a ball of a time working together in the film and I can't wait for the film to come out. The script is really strong and my character gave me an opportunity to play something which I haven't done in the past,” she said in the interview.

Urvashi has acted in a couple of Bollywood movies and is hoping to make a mark in Telugu cinema too. 'NBK 109' features a star cast, including Bobby Deol and is directed by Kolli Santosh Ravindra.