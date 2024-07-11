Mammootty sets trends with vintage fashion as new film project takes off

Megastar Mammootty's looks and attire continue to intrigue audiences even today. The main reason for this is the transformations the star brings with his attire, which really resonates with the youth. Mammootty's posts on social media, showcasing his wardrobe choices, always garner excitement from fans.

The star's recent posts have gone viral on social media platforms. Fans have flooded comments, expressing their admiration for Mammootty's style and anticipation for his upcoming projects. Known for his penchant for vintage bell-bottom jeans and cool glasses, Mammootty's latest appearances have made waves.

Currently, Mammootty is involved in a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, which has commenced shooting in Kochi. The film is being produced by Mammootty Kampany. Reports suggest that in this film, Mammootty will be seen alongside Nayanthara in a significant role."