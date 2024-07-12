'The Shining' actor Shelley Duvall passes away at 75

Shelley Duvall, renowned for her roles in The Shining and Nashville, passed away on Thursday at her home in Blanco, Texas, at the age of 75. Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news, noting that Duvall had been bedridden for several months due to complications from diabetes and was receiving hospice care. Gilroy shared that she peacefully passed away in her sleep.

Duvall leaves behind a significant legacy in the film industry. She worked extensively with acclaimed director Robert Altman, making her debut in Brewster McCloud (1970) and appearing in several of his films, including McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, and Buffalo Bill and the Indians. She also featured in Woody Allen's Annie Hall.

Her most recent role was in the 2023 film The Forest Hills, marking her return to the screen after a hiatus of more than two decades. Her previous role had been as Detective Dubrinski in Manna from Heaven in 2002.