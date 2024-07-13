Mammootty starrer 'Turbo' locks its OTT release date

Mammootty fans have been eagerly awaiting the digital debut of his latest action drama, 'Turbo.' The film is set to premiere on SonyLIV on August 9, offering viewers the chance to watch it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Directed by Vysakh and penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas, 'Turbo' showcases an intricate blend of action sequences and exciting plot twists. The story follows Turbo Jose, a man from Idukki whose life changes dramatically after a well-meaning act almost destroys a young couple's relationship.

Jose's journey takes him to Chennai, where he becomes entangled in a dangerous web involving the police, underworld factions, and powerful business magnates. The film promises an intense narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has already ventured into his next cinematic venture. Teaming up with Tamil actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, the project commenced filming recently.