Veteran producer Aroma Mani passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2024 03:30 PM IST Updated: July 14, 2024 03:49 PM IST
Aroma Mani

Veteran film producer and director Aroma Mani (M. Mani) has passed away. He died at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
Aroma Mani produced over 60 films under the banners Aroma Movies and Sunitha Productions. His first production was "Dheerasaamire Yamuna Theere," released in 1977, starring Madhu.
He received national awards for films like 'Thinkalazhcha Nalla Divasam' and 'Doore Doore Oru Koodu Koottam'. He also directed seven films.

