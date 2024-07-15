Nayanthara's picture with Dhoni and Sakshi steals the spotlight at Ambani wedding

The Ambani wedding was so exuberant and star-studded that social media has begun distinguishing between the celebrities who attended and those who didn't. The audience was treated to beautiful pictures and videos of celebrities in fabulous designer outfits parading through the venue. Moreover, the wedding provided a great opportunity for celebrities to catch up with their colleagues.

Celebrities and actors from around the world gathered for the mega wedding of Ambani scion Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Inside photos from the venue have gone viral on social media. To the delight of South Indian cinema fans, many South Indian superstars were also spotted at the grand event. Meanwhile, a picture posted by Nayanthara on her social media account is garnering attention for its sheer star power. In the photo, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are happily posing with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Sharing the picture, Nayanthara wrote, “The Mossstt Sweetest sir and mamm... You guys are just pure love... stay blessed forever.”

Comments such as “What a perfect frame!” and “This is the real star-studded picture” can be seen below the post.