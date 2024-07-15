Saiju Kurup starrer 'Porattu Nadakam' gears up for theatrical release; date announced

The Saiju Kurup starrer 'Porattu Nadakam', presented by director Siddique and directed by Noushad Saffron, is all set for a theatrical release. According to reports the film will hit theatres worldwide on August 9th, coinciding with the first death anniversary of director Siddique. 'Porattu Nadakam' is produced by Vijayan Pallikkara under the banner of Emirates Productions.

The screenplay, written by Suneesh Varanad, known for his films 'Mohanlal' and 'Eesho', promises to delight audiences. Alongside Saiju Kurup, the film features a stellar cast including Rahul Madhav, Dharmajan Bolgatti, Ramesh Pisharody, Sunil Sugatha, Nirmal Palazhi, Rajesh Azheekode, Babu Annur, Sooraj Thelakkad, Anil Baby, Shukkoor Vakeel, Sivdas Mattannoor, Sibi Thomas, Faizal, Chithra Shenoy, Chithra Nair, Aiswarya Mithun, Jijina, and Geethi Sangeetha in prominent roles.

The film's co-producer is Gayathri Vijayan, with Nasar Vengara serving as the executive producer. The cinematography is handled by Noushad Shereef, while Rajesh Rajendran is in charge of editing. Rahul Raj composes the music, and Shihab Vennala is the production controller. Sujith Raghav is the art director, Libin Mohanan manages makeup, and Soorya Rajeswari is responsible for costumes.