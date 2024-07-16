Actor Kulapulli Leela’s mother passes away

Actor Kulapulli Leela’s mother Rugmini (97), passed away on Tuesday. The mortal remains will be brought to their house at Cheriyapilli in North Paravoor and will be cremated on Wednesday. The duo were residing together after the death of Leela's husband.

In an old interview with Manorama Online, the veteran actor spoke about her devotion to her mother. “My mother worked hard to raise me. My father had abandoned us when she was pregnant with me," she said, adding that she took care of her mother, along with the help of her fellow theatre artist Koonathara Rajalakshmi.

She also revealed that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had been providing a monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 to her. “My mother too received welfare pension of Rs 3,000. This was enough for both of us to live comfortably,” said the actor who lost two children to sickness at a young age. “I had two sons. One of them died eight days after his birth. The other child passed away when he was 13. Probably, this was all part of God's plan. However, I am not sad anymore since there are several children around me now,” she said.