Mammootty's special birthday surprise for young 'Kannur Squad' fan

Our Correspondent
Published: July 16, 2024 11:10 AM IST
Mammootty with his young fan. Photo: Instagram/saranblackstar

Mahadev couldn’t believe his eyes when screen icon Mammootty walked into his house to wish him a happy birthday. He also received an amazing gift from his favourite actor, making this birthday one of the most special days of his life. It was Mammootty’s manager, George, who posted the video of their meeting on social media.

“Mahadev, an ardent fan of ‘Kannur Squad,’ has been visiting the sets of Mammootty Kampany’s sixth movie directed by Gautham Menon since the pooja ceremony. He lives close to the flat where the movie is being shot. Mammookka surprised this little fan, who celebrated his birthday yesterday,” George wrote.
Mammootty gifted Mahadev a toy Lamborghini. The young fan was thrilled to see the toy car and remarked that it looked exactly like Mammootty’s car.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT