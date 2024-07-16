Music composer Ramesh Narayan draws flak for refusing award from Asif Ali at Kochi event

Music composer Ramesh Narayan has drawn flak after a video of him refusing to accept an award from actor Asif Ali went viral on social media. Asif was designated to give away an award to Ramesh at the trailer launch of the upcoming anthology series 'Manorathangal', featuring a couple of stories written by luminary M T Vasudevan Nair.

Ramesh has composed the music for one of the segments in the series directed by Jayaraj. However, when Asif Ali approached the music composer with the award, Ramesh refused it and instead requested the director to present him with the award.

The video has been shared multiple times with netizens calling out the music composer for his rude behaviour. Meanwhile, they praised Asif for keeping his composure at the moment. 'Manorathangal' comprises nine films, each directed by a prominent filmmaker: Ollavum Theeravum (Priyadarshan), Kadugannava Oru Yathra (Ranjith), Kazhcha (Shyamaprasad), Shilalikhatam (Priyadarshan), Vilpana (Aswathy V Nair), Sherlock (Mahesh Narayanan), Swargam Thurakkuna Samayam (Jayarajan Nair), Abhyam Theedi Vendum (Santosh Sivan ASC, ISC), and Kadalkkattu (Rathish Ambat).

The ensemble cast includes a mix of legendary and contemporary actors such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Madhoo, Nedumudi Venu, Fahadh Faasil, Biju Menon, Nadiya Moidu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Indrajith, Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali, Harish Uthaman, Shanthi Krishna, Joy Mathew, Kailash, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddique, Ishit Yamini, and Naseer Sanskranthy.