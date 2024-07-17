Music composer Ramesh Narayan recently courted controversy after a video of him refusing to accept an award from actor Asif Ali during an event in Kochi went viral. Now, an old video of Nayanthara ‘insulting’ Allu Arjun during the SIIMA awards in 2016 has surfaced online. Nayanthara, who won the best actress award for her performance in the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ allegedly returned the award she received from Allu Arjun and expressed her interest in accepting the award from the film’s director and her now husband Vignesh Shivan.

“If you don’t mind, I would like to receive this award from the director of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,” she said, after returning the award to Allu Arjun. This gesture did not go down well with Allu Arjun’s fans who attacked the actor on social media. “I lost all respect for Nayanthara. Allu is a thorough gentleman, his silence and composure was the best reply for this act by the lady (sic)," another person wrote.

Asif Ali was designated to give away an award to Ramesh Narayan, who had composed the music for one of the segments in the upcoming series 'Manorathangal' directed by Jayaraj. However, when Asif Ali approached the music composer with the award, Ramesh refused it and instead requested the director to present him with the award.