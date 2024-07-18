Brad Pitt objects to Angelina Jolie's 'intrusive' request for message disclosure in lawsuit

Brad Pitt has recently taken legal action to counter an 'intrusive' motion filed by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie amid their ongoing winery dispute.

Pitt and Jolie, who divorced in 2019, have been locked in a legal conflict since 2022 over Jolie’s sale of her shares in their co-owned French Château Miraval. Jolie's sale to a Russian oligarch, which she conducted without Pitt’s knowledge, triggered the lawsuit.

In the latest twist, Pitt has asked the court to dismiss Jolie's request for third-party communications related to their notorious 2016 plane incident. Pitt’s lawyers argue that this request is overly broad and invasive, labelling it a 'sensationalist fishing expedition', according to documents reviewed by People.

Pitt’s legal team maintains that he has already provided sufficient documentation detailing the events of the flight that led to the couple’s divorce, which Jolie claims justifies her current demands.

The former couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles judge mandated Jolie to submit eight years of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). This decision followed a motion from Jolie’s team seeking to release communications they believe would show Pitt’s refusal to buy her winery share unless she signed an 'expansive' NDA.