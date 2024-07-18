Dhyan Sreenivasan calls Ramesh Narayan's apology 'unconvincing' in Asif Ali row

For the past two days, social media has been ablaze with discussions surrounding the controversy involving Asif Ali and Ramesh Narayan. Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan recently joined the conversation, expressing scepticism about Ramesh Narayan's apology to Asif Ali, deeming it insincere and belated.

Dhyan remarked, "There's a need to delve into why this incident occurred. Cinema and music belong to the same domain. Asif Ali is a senior artist. Moreover, significant lapses were evident in the organization of the event itself. Proper recognition should have been accorded to a senior music composer like Ramesh Narayan. His feelings were hurt, and that's why he cited this as the reason for ignoring Asif Ali."

Discussing the implications of disrespect in such situations, Dhyan said, "When you're insulted somewhere, how can you then disrespect someone else? The other person would inevitably feel the same humiliation." Dhyan disputed Ramesh Narayan's initial statement of patting Asif on the back, calling it untrue. He noted, "Ramesh Narayan apologized only when things escalated out of control."

Dhyan also criticized the timing of Ramesh Narayan's apology, stating it came too late. He praised Asif Ali's handling of the situation with grace, saying, "I don't believe Narayan's apology was sincere. It seemed like a response to a divine intervention for his arrogance."