Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree 2’ trailer drops, introducing menacing new ghost

The trailer for the highly anticipated horror-comedy 'Stree 2' was unveiled in Mumbai on Thursday, offering a tantalizing mix of horror and comedy. The town of Chanderi is finally at peace after the female ghost Stree's intervention. However, with her departure, a new ghostly menace looms on the horizon, ready to disrupt the tranquillity. This time, a male ghost with a severed head, known as 'Sarkata', is set to plunge the town into chaos, paying a striking homage to the ghosts of pulp literature.

While Stree targets the men in Chanderi, Sarkata is after the women of the town.

In fact, Sarkata is the one responsible for Stree becoming a ghost in the first place. The trailer is filled with punchy dialogues, all of which land thanks to the conviction of the cast. Lines like "Sarkata influencer hai, wo apne followers badhana chaahta hai," delivered by Pankaj Tripathi when Rajkummar Rao's character Vicky tells him that Sarkata is changing the mindset of all the men, add to the humour. "Sarkate ka sir kata hai," is another punchy line delivered by Abhishek Banerjee.

There's also a meta moment in the trailer when Rajkummar dresses up as a warrior-prince, and Pankaj Tripathi's character tells him, "Ab lag rahe ho poore Rajkummar." The viewers also get to see the power of Shraddha Kapoor's braid in the trailer as she tackles the ghost. When all the tricks in the book fail, the people of Chanderi seek help from Stree and summon her to exact her revenge on Sarkata, who made her a ghost in the first place. 'Stree 2' is set to debut in theatres on August 15.

(With IANS inputs)