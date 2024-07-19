Asif Ali wins hearts by gifting paper boat to fan at film promotion event

While promoting his upcoming film, 'Level Cross', at St. Albert’s College in Kochi, actor Asif Ali captured the hearts of many. Alongside his co-star Amala Paul, Asif engaged with students and faculty, creating memorable moments. A particularly touching instance was caught on video: a fan approached Asif, greeted him, and in response, he handed her a paper boat he had been making. This heartfelt gesture quickly went viral on social media.

Asif Ali has been in the news due to a recent incident involving music composer Ramesh Narayan. A video from the trailer launch of 'Manorathangal' surfaced, showing what appeared to be Ramesh Narayan snubbing Asif by refusing to accept an award from him. The incident drew criticism towards the composer, with many calling his behaviour 'rude' and 'unprofessional.' Social media rallied in support of Asif, praising his grace in handling the situation. Asif, however, urged fans not to fuel a hate campaign against Ramesh Narayan.