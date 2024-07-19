Mammootty wears special shirt designed by fan; netizens delighted

Malappuram native Jesfer Kottakunnu was on cloud nine when his idol, Mammootty, wore the shirt he had designed. Jesfer, who suffers from a rare neuromuscular disease called muscular dystrophy, is paralyzed below the neck. The incredibly talented artist holds a paintbrush between his teeth to create his artwork. He painted a pattern on a linen shirt and gifted it to Mammootty. Not only did Mammootty accept the gift, but he also wore it for an event.

Although Mammootty had promised to wear the shirt, Jesfer feared he might have forgotten. To Jesfer's delight, Mammootty wore the shirt Jesfer had designed for the song launch of the movie Idiyan Chandu. Jesfer reported feeling immense joy and excitement upon seeing this.

Mammootty met Jesfer last month when the actor was in Dubai for the promotions of Turbo. As an ardent fan of Mammootty, it was Jesfer's greatest dream to meet his idol in person. AK Musthafa, the CEO of AK Group, took the initiative to arrange this meeting. Jesfer designed the shirt to gift something special to Mammootty. He purchased linen fabric, stitched it to Mammootty’s measurements, and painted it using acrylic paint in a beautiful blue palette. In addition to the shirt, Jesfer also gifted Mammootty a portrait he had painted.

During their meeting, Mammootty mostly inquired about Jesfer’s paintings, though Jesfer mentioned that Mammootty was also curious about his family. Jesfer married Fathima Dausar, whom he met online, in 2015. Their son, Kenzil Romy, is six years old.