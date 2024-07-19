Pakistani actor criticised for joking about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding

Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer recently faced backlash on social media after making comments about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding celebrations. Arsalan shared a post from an Indian news portal on his Instagram story, taking a jab at the extravagant festivities. He remarked, "Relationships these days don’t last as long as their wedding functions have lasted".

The post quickly went viral, leading to widespread criticism. Many social media users accused Arsalan of jealousy and pointed out that he had no reason to comment on the celebrations since he wasn't involved in financing them. Comments ranged from, “Their money, their wedding, why is it bothering you?” to “What sort of stupid statement is this?! They’re childhood friends and they’re meant to be forever.”

Anant and Radhika’s wedding has garnered significant attention, not only for its opulence but also for the high-profile guest list. The couple's engagement was celebrated in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Their wedding, held on July 12 in Mumbai, was a grand affair with guests including Bollywood stars, international celebrities, politicians, business leaders, and sports personalities.