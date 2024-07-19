Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome first child, a baby girl

Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have joyfully announced the birth of their first child, a daughter. In a joint statement, the couple revealed that they welcomed a "healthy baby girl" on July 16. “We are thrilled to share the news of our healthy baby girl's arrival on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we deeply appreciate the love and blessings from our well-wishers,” the statement reads.

In February, Richa and Ali announced their pregnancy on social media with a post reading “1+1=3” and the caption, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.” The couple first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2013 and married in 2020 during the pandemic.