From Deepika's pregnancy to Ranveer Singh's flirting: Viral Reddit post spills the tea on Ambani wedding

The buzz around the Ambani wedding is slowly subsiding, but a recent Reddit thread has taken social media by storm with some explosive claims. The thread, titled "Some Inside Tea from Ambani Wedding," contains scandalous allegations about Bollywood celebrities.

One allegation that particularly caught the netizens' attention involves Deepika Padukone. Rumors about her pregnancy being fake have been circulating since her announcement. The Reddit thread claims that Ranveer Singh was openly flirting with others at the event, which was described as "unbearable." It also suggests that Deepika is indeed pregnant, as evidenced by her fatigue and appearance. According to the thread, Ranveer seemed indifferent to her condition, and Deepika spent most of the event with her mother.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were arguing on the first day of the wedding celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor allegedly asked his wife, Alia Bhatt, to "behave properly," to which a Reddit user defended her, saying she merely wanted to be close to her husband.

Other claims included a supposed feud between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, as well as Nita Ambani experiencing a mental breakdown. One user commented, "Not sure about all the points, but Nita crying over celebrities not coming feels so true." Another added, "Someone could make a web series based on all the tea from the wedding. It would be a blockbuster."