Irshad Ali and Meera Jasmine's viral reunion sparks nostalgia among fans

Actor Irshad Ali recently shared a picture with Meera Jasmine, and the photo has been going viral. He captioned the picture, 'Paadam randu oru sallapam', implying that the duo has reunited after a long time.

Irshad and Meera have previously acted together in the movie 'Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam', which was released in 2003. Meera won the National Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.

The movie revolves around Shahina (played by Meera), a tenth-standard student, who gets married to Rasaq (played by Irshad), a man who is already married. After receiving the dowry from Shahina's parents, Rasaq divorces her. Meera also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress that year for her performance.

After a long hiatus, Meera is now becoming active again in her acting career. Her new release is titled 'Paalum Pazhavum'.