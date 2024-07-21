Release of Tovino's 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' suspended amid financial fraud allegations

The eagerly awaited release of Tovino Thomas' latest film, 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam', has been abruptly halted due to a serious financial fraud allegation. According to reports from 24 News, the film's theatrical, OTT, and satellite releases have all been suspended amidst accusations of financial misconduct.

The controversy centres around Vineeth, an Ernakulam resident, who alleges that the filmmakers obtained Rs 3.20 crores from him under suspicious circumstances. This accusation has resulted in the indefinite postponement of the movie's release, which was initially slated for this year. Details surrounding the incident remain sparse.

Directed by Jithin Laal, 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' had been generating considerable excitement ahead of its release, with promises of a spectacular cinematic experience. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Aishwarya Rajesh, Krithi Shetty, and Surabhi Lakshmi.