It became my identity: Ranbir Kapoor talks about living with the 'Casanova' tag

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is married to Alia Bhatt and shares a daughter named Raha with her, is still grappling with his 'Casanova' label. Despite his efforts to shed this image, he reveals that he has carried this tag for a significant portion of his life.

In a recent episode of WTF People with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir candidly discussed his past and the impact of being labelled a cheater. He shared, "I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity... I got the tag of being a Casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it."

The trailer for the episode also highlights Ranbir’s struggles with therapy. He admitted, “I’ve tried therapy. It’s not that I’m against it, but I have to open myself up. And I’m very scared of opening myself up.” He further noted that he doesn't express himself easily and finds it difficult to cry.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.