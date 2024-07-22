Rima Kallingal’s video about Manju Warrier’s ‘real face’ goes viral online

A video of Manju Warrier shared by actor Rima Kallingal has been grabbing attention on social media. The short clip, titled "The Real Face of Malayalam Cinema’s Lady Superstar," shows a realistic portrayal of how an actor’s privacy is violated by the paparazzi. Rima posted the video with the note, "Two perspectives, one truth." In the video, Manju is seen standing in a hotel hall, speaking on the phone. Meanwhile, two people walk in, holding a camera and a mic.

As soon as they see the actor, they run to her and begin asking many questions. When the actress tries to avoid a chat by saying she is busy and needs to reach the airport urgently, the reporters provoke her by saying, "Are you showing attitude?" Then the video presents the same incident from Manju’s perspective. The man and the woman clearly invade Manju’s privacy by shoving the mic and camera in her face without showing any respect.

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, this video is part of the promotions for Manju’s upcoming movie "Footage." It has been posted as a strong response against the paparazzi culture that invades the privacy of celebrities, takes videos and pictures without their consent, and posts them on social media with misleading thumbnails and titles. Actors Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok, who have acted in 'Footage', appear as paparazzi in this video.