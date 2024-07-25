The 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (ISFFK) organised by the Chalachitra Academy will kick off in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The six-day event will feature an array of 300 films in various categories. The festival will open with the French Amercian documentary 'Ernest Cole: Lost and Found'.

The documentary directed by Raoul Peck revolves around South African photographer who captured the evils of the apartheid through his lens. Long and short documentaries, short films, animation, music videos, homage and campus films will also be showcased at the festival, which will conclude on July 31.

'Churulukal' by Arundev S, 'Agram' by Kenaz Mathew and 'Kadal Kadalinte Makkalkk' are some of the Malayalam films that are competing at the festival. Two Malayalam films have been included in the Indian animation category, which will feature a total of 31 films. The documentaries and short films will be screened at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres simultaneously.