Nayanthara deletes post on hibiscus tea following criticism from medical expert

Nayanthara recently found herself at the centre of a social media controversy. The actress shared a post on Instagram praising the benefits of hibiscus tea. She highlighted its health advantages, claiming that the tea is used in Ayurveda for its high antioxidant content. Nayanthara suggested that hibiscus tea could help manage diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart ailments, and described it as her favourite beverage.

However, the post quickly drew significant criticism from Dr Abby Philips, also known as 'The Liver Doc'. Dr Philips debunked Nayanthara's claims, calling them misleading and unsubstantiated. He accused her of spreading misinformation and using an advertising gimmick to promote her nutritionist. In his response, Dr Philips pointed out that none of the health benefits mentioned by Nayanthara had been scientifically proven.

Following the backlash, Nayanthara decided to delete her post. This incident isn't the first time Dr. Abby Philips has called out celebrities for spreading misleading health information. A few weeks earlier, he criticized another actress, Samantha, for advocating an alternative medical therapy involving the inhalation of hydrogen peroxide.