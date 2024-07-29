Nayanthara deletes post on hibiscus tea following criticism from medical expert

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2024 04:51 PM IST
Nayanthara. Photo: Netflix

Nayanthara recently found herself at the centre of a social media controversy. The actress shared a post on Instagram praising the benefits of hibiscus tea. She highlighted its health advantages, claiming that the tea is used in Ayurveda for its high antioxidant content. Nayanthara suggested that hibiscus tea could help manage diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart ailments, and described it as her favourite beverage.

However, the post quickly drew significant criticism from Dr Abby Philips, also known as 'The Liver Doc'. Dr Philips debunked Nayanthara's claims, calling them misleading and unsubstantiated. He accused her of spreading misinformation and using an advertising gimmick to promote her nutritionist. In his response, Dr Philips pointed out that none of the health benefits mentioned by Nayanthara had been scientifically proven.

Following the backlash, Nayanthara decided to delete her post. This incident isn't the first time Dr. Abby Philips has called out celebrities for spreading misleading health information. A few weeks earlier, he criticized another actress, Samantha, for advocating an alternative medical therapy involving the inhalation of hydrogen peroxide.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT