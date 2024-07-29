'Devadoothan' will compete for national awards, reveals Siyad Kokker

Amid the resonating success of 'Devadoothan' in theatres, the makers have revealed their plans to submit the movie for the national awards. Film producer Siyad Kokker said they will look at the possibility of sending the movie for the national awards since it has the potential to win the awards.

“I will fight for this till the end. All those who worked in the film, including Sibi Malayil, Raghunath Paleri and Vidyasagar, deserve a national award for their effort in the movie. Even cinematographer Santhosh Thundiyil's work uplifted the film to another level. I will consider all legal possibilities and also approach the state government,” he said. He said he will also seek the support of Suresh Gopi and even producer Suresh Kumar who has close ties with the Central government.

'Devadoothan', which first hit theatres in 2000 was a commercial failure during its release. However, owing to popular demand, the makers decided to remaster the movie and re-release its updated version after 24 years. The film features Mohanlal as Vishal Krishnamoorthy and Jaya Prada as Angelina Ignatious.