Lady Gaga introduces Michael Polansky as fiance at Paris Olympics, confirms engagement

Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who is set to take Arkham Asylum and Gotham City by storm alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux, is now engaged. The 38-year-old singer and her longtime boyfriend, entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky, are planning to tie the knot. She shared the news with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to People magazine. In a TikTok posted by Attal on July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Polansky as "my fiance" as they watched a swimming event together.

According to ‘People', Gaga and Polansky were first romantically linked in 2020 when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, they went public with their relationship during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for Super Bowl 2020. At the time, Lady Gaga shared a photo on Instagram of the pair cuddled up on a yacht, writing, "We had so much fun in Miami.”

A source close to the 13-time Grammy Award winner later told ‘People’ that the couple quarantined together during the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. The insider said they hunkered down at Gaga's house and grew close. In January 2021, when Gaga was invited to perform at US President Joe Biden's inauguration, Polansky was by her side. A source said at the time that she was "happy" with Polansky and "grateful" to have his support. The insider also said Gaga introduced him to people backstage at the event as "my boyfriend."

(With IANS inputs)