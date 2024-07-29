Ranbir Kapoor reveals his father Rishi was rude to fans. 'I try not to be like him,' he says

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that his father and the late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was usually rude to his fans. “I used to be so disappointed with my father when he denied his fans any opportunity to interact with him. He was rude to them and I don't want to do that with my fans,” he said in an interaction with Nikhil Kamath on People By WTF podcast.

He revealed this is one of the reasons why he was always patient with people who approached him for an autograph or selfie. “If people come to me for autographs or photos, I always oblige, because I have seen the look of disappointment on the faces of my father's followers,” he said.

Ranbir played the lead role in 'Animal', which also revolves around a son's disturbed relationship with his father. Photo: Imdb

Ranbir whose recent film 'Animal' went on to become a commercial success also opened up about the volatile relationship he shared with his father. “My father never shouted at us or even raised his hand. However, his temperament around us was volatile, which always scared me,” he said. He also revealed that he was scared to look at his father's eyes. “Whenever he spoke to me, I always looked at the ground. I don't even know the colour of his eyes,” he added.

He revealed that his father also regulated his pocket money. “He never gave me an extra dollar while pursuing my education in the United States. When I returned to India, he took away my car, because he wanted me to stay grounded,” he said.