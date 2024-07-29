Leave me alone: Selena Gomez slams rumours about cosmetic surgery

Selena Gomez has recently spoken out against the persistent scrutiny she faces regarding her changing looks and weight fluctuations. The 32-year-old singer expressed her frustration with the ongoing rumours about her appearance, particularly the speculation that she has undergone cosmetic surgery. Gomez addressed these rumours in the comment section of a TikTok video, which was posted by a physician’s assistant working in a plastic surgeon’s office.

The TikTok video, originally posted in 2023, reignited discussions about Gomez's appearance. On July 27, Gomez responded to the video, stating, "Honestly, I hate this. I was on stripes because of a flare-up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

Following Gomez's response, the TikToker, Marissa Barrionuevo, issued an apology. Barrionuevo acknowledged that Gomez does not owe anyone an explanation for her appearance changes, stating, "You don’t owe it to anyone to tell us why you don’t look the same as what you did when you were a teenager or in your 20s."

Gomez, who suffers from lupus, has been open about her health struggles and the impact they have had on her life and appearance. Her recent remarks reflect her desire for privacy and respect in the face of ongoing public scrutiny.